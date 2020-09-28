DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers can expect lane closures along Santa Fe Drive over the next several weeks. Denver’s Department of Transportation & Infrastructure will install safety treatments along the corridor from 6th to Colfax Avenues.
The lane closures are scheduled on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between 6th and Colfax Avenues. The project is expected to be complete by November.
For more than two years, DOTI worked with the community to redesign Santa Fe Drive in order to enhance safety for pedestrians.
Officials plan to reconfigure Santa Fe from three travel lanes to two in order to calm traffic and reduce vehicle speeds. The changes will center driving lanes and add a five-foot buffer between on-street parking spaces and the existing sidewalk.
Crews will also use bollards and paint at intersections to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians. DOTI is also realigning bus stops and adding left turn lane signs at 6th, 7th, 8th and 11th Avenues.
The construction will create two “parklets” next to the sidewalk to provide a place for people to sit. The city is also adding new bike racks, seating, planters and lighting enhancements.
Local artists Jennifer Chaparro, Alexi High, and Bimmer Torres will paint street murals along the corridor in late October. Officials said they will evaluate the changes in order to determine a long-term vision for the corridor.