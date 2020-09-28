Early Demand For The Flu Shot Is Causing Sporadic Shortages Of The Vaccine At Some PharmaciesEarly and high demand for this years flu shot has caused sporadic shortages at some pharmacies.

39 minutes ago

Some DPS Teachers Are Preparing To Welcome Back Students To In Person LearningDenver Public Schools will begin phasing in students for in person learning starting tomorrow.

49 minutes ago

Property Homeowners Near The State Capital Are Talking About Suing The City Of Denver To Get Homeless Camps MovedAs those without a home are moved out of encampments for cleanup they are now looking for new places to live from Capitol Hill to Park Hill, some homeowners are now finding them outside their doors.

54 minutes ago

Home Under Renovation Catches Fire Overnight In DenverFirefighters responded overnight to a large fire at a house that was under renovation. The fire started just before midnight at the home on Garfield Street, near the intersection with 35th Avenue.

1 hour ago

Some Evacuations Lifted As Mullen Fire Grows SlightlyThe Mullen Fire burning north of Routt County grew slightly despite cooler weather on Sunday. The fire has charred nearly 78,000 acres in Wyoming.

1 hour ago

Cooler Weather Gives Cameron Peak Firefighters A Small Upper HandThe Cameron Peak Fire virtually held steady at a little more than 124,000 acres in Larimer County. The fire is 21% contained.

1 hour ago