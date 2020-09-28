(CBS4) – Colorado is not projected to be part of the areas in the upper part of the United States where the aurora borealis might be visible in the night sky overnight.
According to the New York Post, you’d have to drive up to Idaho or the Dakotas to get a shot at seeing the magical display Monday night into Tuesday morning.
If you’ve got friends and relatives in the following states, though, tell them to keep their eyes on the night skies! Wisconsin, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New York (upstate), North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington.
Last year a University of Colorado engineering student captured a fabulous time lapse video of the Southern Lights, or aurora australis, while taking a break from research.