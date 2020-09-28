CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire virtually held steady at a little more than 124,000 acres in Larimer County. The fire is 21% contained.

While crews report continued wind on Sunday, it was not as bad as Saturday when they felt 65 mph wind gusts.

Better weather on Sunday allowed firefighters to work on the two northern “fingers” of the fire. They burned fuel ahead of the fire.

While firefighters were thanked for saving many homes, details about their assessments along Highway 14 between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic have not been released.

