DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos have not named their starting quarterback for Thursday’s game against the New York Jets. Head coach Vic Fangio told the media on Monday they would choose between Jeff Driskel and Brett Rypien to see who gets the start, and he expects to officially make that announcement on Tuesday.

Driskel started Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay and finished 17-30 for 176 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception.

Brett Rypien made his NFL debut in the 4th quarter and led the final offensive drive of the day for the Broncos. He finished the game 8-9 with 53 yards and an interception.

Blake Bortles will not be in the conversation as the starting quarterback, given his lack of practice time with the team.

“Blake was here two days last week, and to expect him to be able to play this week on a short week where practice will be very limited I think would be unrealistic,” Fangio said.

He said he and the rest of the coaches will wait to make a decision so they can properly “think it through.”

“We don’t want to make a hasty decision and ultimately come up with the guy that we think, or the best combination that we think will give us the best chance to win the game.”

Thursday’s game against the Jets is scheduled for a 6:20 p.m. kickoff. Both the Jets and the Broncos are 0-3 this season.