Dr. Dave Hnida Discusses COVID-19 And Halloween, Coronavirus Vaccines For ChildrenIn the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, many of us may not realize it will take even longer to develop an immunization for children.

37 minutes ago

Crews Fought 8 Separate Grass Fires In Aurora Monday AfternoonFirefighters in Aurora were busy Monday afternoon — putting out eight separate grass fires. Now they’re investigating what caused them.

1 hour ago

LIVE CAM: Baby Giraffe Born At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Monday Morning Is A Girl!A giraffe was born Monday morning at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Zookeepers weren't even sure that Bailey was pregnant, but she gave birth around 11:45 a.m. Bailey is 8 years old and this is her first calf.

1 hour ago

Jose Rodriguez Charged After Son Dies In Shooting At House With No Adults HomeA father is being charged after his 3-year-old was shot and killed over the summer in Commerce City. Jose Rodriguez is now charged with child abuse resulting in death and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

1 hour ago

Water World Announces Two New Attractions For 2021Water World was closed this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it reopens, you will be able to enjoy two new attractions.

1 hour ago

Safety Concerns Prompt Change To Boulder Health Order Banning Gatherings For Young AdultsHealth officials in Boulder have made a significant adjustment to their public health order that blocks gathering for 18 to 22 year olds. The order was put into effect late last week after a big jump in the number or positive COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, especially among University of Colorado students.

1 hour ago