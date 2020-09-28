CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters in Aurora were busy Monday afternoon — putting out eight separate grass fires near South Moline Street and East Highline Drive. Now they’re investigating how the fires started.

At 2:20 p.m., officials said all eight fires had been extinguished.

“Crews are picking up. Fires are under investigation,” officials with Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted.

 

