AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Firefighters in Aurora were busy Monday afternoon — putting out eight separate grass fires near South Moline Street and East Highline Drive. Now they’re investigating how the fires started.
Crews are working multiple grass fires in the area of Moline and Highline. Updates here. #AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/KzWo1MWIXZ
— Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) September 28, 2020
At 2:20 p.m., officials said all eight fires had been extinguished.
“Crews are picking up. Fires are under investigation,” officials with Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted.