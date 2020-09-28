(CBS4) – Political pundits are calling it the “Super Bowl of politics.” President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden go head-to-head Tuesday night in their first debate.

With millions of voters watching the 90 minute live televised event, CBS4 analysts agree it’s pivotal, but they disagree on who is under the greatest pressure.

“I think that Trump has more pressure on him because he’s behind,” said Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.

Democratic analyst Mike Dino disagrees.

“I do think people are anxious to see how Joe Biden performs,” Dino said.

Dino said Biden needs to prove he’s not “Sleepy Joe” as the President has branded him.

“He probably has to find a way to engage. He can’t just let the President throw stuff at him that’s not factual, which we know will happen, that tried to demean the vice president, which tried to undercut his mental acuity,” said Dino.

If Biden needs to prove he’s up for the job, President Trump needs to prove he’s done a good job.

“One of the things that President Trump has to do is talk about the economy that existed before COVID-19 and the economy that is now coming back,” said Wadhams.

While Biden’s challenge is defining who he is in a party that has moved further left, Wadhams said President Trump’s challenge is to give those who know who he is and don’t like him other reasons to vote for him.

“The other issue that I think is fair game for Trump to bring up is how did Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, make millions of dollars off foreign governments while Biden was vice president,” said Wadhams.

Dino said Trump’s taxes are also fair game. The New York Times reports President Trump paid just $750 dollars in federal income tax during his first year in office.

“I think Joe Biden has to be able to define the terms of the debate on his playing field,” said Dino. “And that’s going to be hard because the president is all over the place and there’s no rules for him.”

Both Dino and Wadhams said the debate could change the trajectory of the race. Biden leads in the polls but, in many swing states, the race is a toss-up.

“These debates, especially the first one, could move numbers in this campaign,” said Wadhams.

While Trump needs a knock out, Dino said Biden needs to outperform Trump’s low expectations.

“Six out of ten voters said they’re voting for him because they don’t like Trump. Biden really, to run away with this election, needs to give voters a reason to want to vote for him,” Wadhams said.

CBS4 will air the debate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, right after CBS4 news at 6 p.m.