ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mullen Fire in Wyoming – just north of the Colorado state line – nearly doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday. Officials say the fire has now scorched 68,138 acres and is still 2% contained.
Fire officials say they are spending time on Sunday to prepare structures for possible fire activity as it moves southeast.
On Saturday, the fire moved northeast, crossing Fox Creed Road and into the Squirrel Burn area. It also grew slightly on the southwestern edge over the North Platte River.
Crews report wind gusts of up to 70 mph at times, which pushed the fire toward Woods Landing and Jelm on Saturday.
Several communities were evacuated including Lake Creek, Rambler, Rob Roy, Fox Park and “everything along Highway 10 to the Colorado state line.”
The Albany County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are monitoring the evacuated areas to keep them secure.
Damage assessment is not available yet, fire officials say.
LINK: Mullen Fire Information