DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Medina Alert for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in Denver. Police responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 25 and 20th Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the driver caused serious injury, but did not elaborate what they hit. However, police say the vehicle might have significant front end damage.
The circumstances of the crash were also not released.
Investigators describe the vehicle as a 2003 grey Acura sedan with pink or orange wheels. It has a Colorado license plate of BID-546.
Denver police say the vehicle was last seen near 37th Avenue and Vallejo Street.
If you see the vehicle, you’re asked to call 911.