TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The annual pilgrimage to Colorado’s high country to see golden, orange and red leaves means traffic backups and lines of vehicles parked off-road in many places. It proved to be the case on Highway 24 in Teller County on Sunday.
The sheriff’s office saw dozens of vehicles nearly at a standstill on the highway in Woodland Park.
“Don’t speed through neighborhoods to go around please. Be patient,” said Cmdr. Greg Couch.
About 100 miles away, Colorado Parks and Wildlife came across a line of vehicles parked on the side of the road at Golden Gate Canyon State Park.
📍 Golden Gate Canyon State Park
Tons of folks out enjoying the Colorado confetti 🍂 please only park in designated areas. pic.twitter.com/pAJ1iGwyxB
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 27, 2020
They ask drivers to only park in designated areas.
The Colorado Department of Transportation stresses the importance for drivers and those taking photos to be aware of their surroundings and to be a “smart leaf peeper.”
