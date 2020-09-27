ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Elk Fest in Estes Park kicks off on Monday. The town has celebrated the rut for the last two decades.
This year, however, will be virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important to us to keep the Elk Fest tradition alive during the pandemic, and we’re excited to partner with Visit Estes Park to be able to offer these fun, educational activities for everyone who loves our town and our elk,” said Rob Hinkle, Director of Events and Visitor Services.
Elk enthusiasts can find videos, presentations and live question and answer sessions with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Rocky Mountain National Park and Colorado Wildlife Federation.
There will also be an online bugling contest in which winners get items from Mad Moose.
LINK: Elk Fest 2.0