DENVER (CBS4) – Different groups planned separate marches and rallies in Denver on Saturday. The March 4 Black Women Denver organized the Silence in Solidarity march at 10 a.m.
They plan to march to the State Capitol building.
RELATED: Black Women Protest Peacefully In Denver After Announcement Of No Charges For Officers In Breonna Taylor Death
Activists are planning another rally and protest for noon.
The Party for Socialism and Liberation – Denver organized the Drop The Charge march and rally in response two several activists being arrested and charged in connection to protests earlier this summer.
The group is scheduled to gather at the State Capitol building. It’s scheduled to end at 3 p.m.
“We are not afraid! We have the power of the people and justice on our side! Stand up, fight back! Drop the charges now!”