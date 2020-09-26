DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say at least one officer was involved in a shooting on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to the area near 37th Avenue and Race Street at around 1:30 p.m.
A department spokesman says a man was seen walking with what was described as a very large butcher knife.
A 911 caller told police the man was walking toward a park.
A police officer responded, and police say, as the officer got out of his vehicle, the suspect “advanced” on the officer.
The officer commanded the man to drop the knife, but police say he did not.
The officer fired his gun and hit the suspect who then went down to the ground. The suspect was then taken to the hospital.
Details about the man’s condition were not released. It’s also not clear if any officers were hurt.
Sad. Attempted Suicide by Cop?
If you disagree with a police officer’s order, follow it anyway.
A judge will hear your disagreement.
Thank you to the person who reported the man. May have saved innocent lives athe park.
Or the man was simply walking home and refused to follow a reasonable, lawful, order.
Think how many lives could be saved if all the drooling cretins out there would just follow directions and not resist arrest.
Rioting currently on hold until skin color is determined.
There’s no such thing as rioting anymore. Just “mostly peaceful protests.”