(CBS4) – A new wildfire in northern Eagle County has forced authorities to close Highway 131. The wildfire is burning near 4 Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott.
#BREAKING HWY 131 is CLOSED between Hwy 6 and MP 14 (State Bridge) due to a new #cowildfire near the 4-Eagle Ranch. pic.twitter.com/IrgwLLt2YM
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2020
A photo of the fire shared by Colorado State Patrol showed heavy smoke coming from a ridge. It’s not clear how big the fire is.
High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will contribute to high fire danger across most mountain areas in Colorado. A Red Flag Warning has been posted through 8 p.m. Friday because of the combination of record heat, gusty winds, low relative humidity and very dry soil.