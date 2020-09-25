BREAKING NEWSFirefighters are battling new wildfires in Douglas County and Eagle County
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A new wildfire in northern Eagle County has forced authorities to close Highway 131. The wildfire is burning near 4 Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott.

A photo of the fire shared by Colorado State Patrol showed heavy smoke coming from a ridge. It’s not clear how big the fire is.

High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will contribute to high fire danger across most mountain areas in Colorado. A Red Flag Warning has been posted through 8 p.m. Friday because of the combination of record heat, gusty winds, low relative humidity and very dry soil.

