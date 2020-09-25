BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– University of Colorado Boulder Senior Matthew Parone is stuck in student housing with nowhere else to go. This after the university banned all 18-to-22-year-olds from gatherings of any size, indoors or out, until further notice. The order was issued by the Boulder County Health Department and went into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“Everyone feels trapped,” Parone told CBS4’s Andrea Flores. “This is absolutely crazy because it’s targeting specifically college aged students, whether you go to college or not.”

Since the start of the school year, students have been caught on camera disobeying social distancing and face mask guidelines.

Parone is on the student government and believes the university dropped the ball bringing students back before it was safe.

RELATED: CU Boulder Becomes Largest Active COVID-19 Outbreak In Colorado

“We’re going to see our friends because they’re our family here,” said Parone. “We’re far away from our family, and that’s how CU Boulder pitched the school. This is the place where we’re going to find our home and find our family.”

University Chancellor Phil DiStefano addressed students’ concerns in a news conference.

“We are focusing on the virtual events that we can create for students, and any other support they may need while they are experiencing college life in such an altered way.”

With in-person learning also suspended for now, some students say they’ve been scammed.

“Our hands are tied, and there’s nothing that we can do, because we already paid for tuition,” Parone said.

On Monday, university officials announced in-person learning would be suspended for at least two weeks — and now, students are being told no gatherings are allowed, except for essential purposes.