By Anica Padilla
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.

(credit: Aurora Police)

“Do you know this child?” Aurora police tweeted.

Officers were called to East Evans Avenue and South Fairplay Street at 8:20 a.m., after the boy was found on his own.

Police said they thought he was 2 or 3 years old and said he couldn’t tell them who is or where he lives.

At about 11:45 a.m., police said the boys parents had been found.

“APD is looking into whether child neglect charges are appropriate,” officials tweeted.

 

