Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone on Friday morning.
“Do you know this child?” Aurora police tweeted.
Officers were called to East Evans Avenue and South Fairplay Street at 8:20 a.m., after the boy was found on his own.
Police said they thought he was 2 or 3 years old and said he couldn’t tell them who is or where he lives.
At about 11:45 a.m., police said the boys parents had been found.
“APD is looking into whether child neglect charges are appropriate,” officials tweeted.