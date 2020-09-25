BREAKING NEWSFirefighters are battling new wildfires in Douglas County and Eagle County
By Jennifer McRae
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The brother of a missing Chaffee County woman continued his own search Friday with more than 100 volunteers. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville to go for a bike ride.

Suzanne Morphew

Suzanne Morphew (credit: Morphew family)

The searchers did find some items during their search but the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said none of it is related to Morphew’s disappearance.

Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, flew to Colorado from Indiana to organize a five-day search of the mountainous area where she was last seen. Volunteers met at the Poncha Springs Visitor’s Center Thursday morning and split into groups for the first day of searching.

(credit: CBS/Morphew family)

There will be a vigil at 7 p.m. Friday at Riverside Park in Salida to celebrate Morphew’s life as search efforts are expected to continue over the weekend.

Jennifer McRae

