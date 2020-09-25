Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Crews fought a new wildfire that started Friday in Douglas County. It is burning in Pike National Forest, near Devil’s Head, and the Forest Service is calling it the Rim Road Fire. The fire was 100% contained by Friday night.
“Castle Rock Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a wildland fire west of town in Rampart Range. If you see smoke in that area, you do not need to call 911 to report it, as crews are already on scene,” officials tweeted.
A helicopter was making airdrops on the fire a little before 2 p.m.
“Crews say the fire is approximately 1-2 acres in size. West Douglas and Castle Rock fire crews are all on scene, along with [the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office] and the county’s contracted helicopter,” Castle Rock Fire officials tweeted at 2:20 p.m. “All are supporting the Jackson 105 Fire Protection District. The U.S. Forest Service is also on its way.”
Idiot-caused? Otherwise, how does a fire starthere?
Was there any lightning in the area?