Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Denver Broncos teamed up with the Mile High United Way for their annual Day of Service on Friday. Things looked a little different this year because of coronavirus but the strong support for the community was the same.
Volunteers used stencils and spray chalk to create encouraging messages in front of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on Friday.
“We have 10 community volunteers here who signed up to help decorate our sidewalks with messages of hope, positive thoughts for the hundreds of patients and families who enter everyday,” said Heather Hogoboom with the University of Colorado Hospital.
Hundreds of patients, health care workers and visitors use the sidewalks every day.