DENVER (CBS4) – Weather models continue to advertise record heat over Colorado on Friday and Saturday while becoming far more aggressive with a cold front Saturday night into Sunday. It could be cold enough for snow in the higher mountains by Sunday afternoon.

It was just a couple days ago when weather models were suggesting high temperatures in the 80s in Denver on Sunday. Not the city might be lucky to be in the 60s for the Broncos game.

Before the cold front arrives, temperatures will reach near 90 degrees again Friday and Saturday. Denver set a record with 91 degrees on Thursday and could at least tie the current record of 91 degrees on Friday (from Sept 25, 1998) and 90 degrees on Saturday (from Sept 26, 2010). These temperatures are at least 15 degrees above normal for the end of September.

The heat on Friday and Saturday will also contribute to high fire danger across most mountain areas in Colorado. A Red Flag Warning has been posted through 8 p.m. Friday because of the combination of record heat, gusty winds, low relative humidity and very dry soil.

After the cold front passes over Colorado by Sunday morning, temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees colder in most areas. Moisture will be very limited with the front lower elevations including the Denver metro area may experience brief light rain on Sunday afternoon. The mountains may also get a rain/snow mix with very minor accumulation possible in some areas.

Looking ahead to Monday, it will be cool day with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 60s. In other words, it will feel like fall! Warmer weather should return for Tuesday.