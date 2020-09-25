RTD Light Rail Delays Have Been Extended For The H And L LinesAn RTD repair project that was supposed to wrap up today has been extended through the weekend.

5 minutes ago

A Reminder To Watch Out For Wildlife Near HighwaysTwo bull elks were recently hit in Larimer county, one was along highway 34 west of Loveland.

6 minutes ago

Pronghorn Poaching Case Solved, Thanks To Colorado K9A Colorado Parks and Wildlife K9 helped find the person who illegally poached a pronghorn antelope last month. CPW says Samson found the arrow that killed a male pronghorn in South Park off Highway 24. That's a few miles west of Wilkerson Pass.

15 minutes ago

Denver Police Are Investigating A Shooting That Left One Person InjuredThe shooting took place at the Woodside Village apartment complex around 5am Friday morning.

16 minutes ago

Surveillance Photos Released In Weld County Trespassing Case, Gas Stolen From Colorado Dairy FarmsWeld County is asking for help identifying some individuals who are suspected of trespassing on two local dairy farms and stealing gasoline.

18 minutes ago

Police Arrest Parolee Leon Gladwell, Say They Shot Him After He Blew Up His Hotel RoomLongmont Police have taken a man into custody who they say blew up his hotel room using propane tanks. Leon Gladwell was out on parole after murdering his grandmother in 1998.

1 hour ago