DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re planning to hit the mountains this weekend to see Colorado’s Fall Color you may want to go on Saturday. That’s because right now it looks like a fairly strong cold front will arrive by Sunday with much colder, windy weather and possibly some light snow.
Earlier this month it wasn’t clear how vibrant color would be this year due to widespread drought and an early winter storm that hit Colorado after Labor Day. But pictures sent in from CBS4 viewers this week show fairly decent color in the mountains despite recent weather conditions.
As always we’d love to see pictures from your fall color hunt! Click here to share them with CBS4 and you may just end up being highlighted on air or online.
CDOT shared a series of tips for people heading to Colorado’s high country to see fall colors. They include the following:
• Drivers are urged to look out for other vehicles that may be traveling at lower speeds.
• Watch for vehicles pulling off the roadways, and vehicles parked on the sides of the roads.
• Vehicles should always find safe, designated areas to park.
• Motorists need to watch out for pedestrians! People will be out of their vehicles with their cameras.
• Pedestrians are encouraged to be extremely diligent and watch out for passing cars, trucks.
• Follow state health guidelines related to COVID-19 and outdoor recreation. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from fellow recreators and wear face coverings as much as possible when in close proximity of others.