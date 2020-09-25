BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder issued an emergency order on Friday that prohibits alcohol sales after 10 p.m. at bars and restaurants. The order went into effect immediate at 5 p.m. Friday.

The order will remain in effect until Oct. 8 at noon unless it is amended or extended. The current order by Gov. Jared Polis ends alcohol consumption at bars and restaurants in Colorado at 11 p.m.

According to the City of Boulder, “The order restricts alcohol beverage sales to end consumers for on-premises consumption between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and applies to 199 businesses within Boulder city limits. Under the current state order, on-premises alcohol consumption ends at 11 p.m. in Boulder.”

RELATED: CU Boulder Students Feel ‘Trapped’ After Gathering Ban For 18-22-Year-Olds

The order is an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus among young people in Boulder. New cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise for the past three weeks in Boulder County, with the majority of those due to transmission among young people ages 18-22. Those attending the University of Colorado Boulder are in particular mentioned in the spike.

The university banned all 18-to-22-year-olds from gatherings of any size, indoors or out, until further notice. The order was issued by the Boulder County Health Department and went into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“Alcohol can play a big part in social gatherings,” said City Manager Jane Brautigam in a statement. “We are hoping this order will help curb the current case increase we are seeing among younger members of the community. We understand that this order may be frustrating for bars and restaurants that sell alcohol, but the intent is to prevent the city from reverting to Safer at Home Level 3, which would place a further burden on local businesses.”

On Monday, university officials announced in-person learning would be suspended for at least two weeks — and now, students are being told no gatherings are allowed, except for essential purposes.