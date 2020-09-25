(CBS4) – A new wildfire in northern Eagle County has forced authorities to close Highway 131. The wildfire, called the “Alkali Fire” is burning near 4 Eagle Ranch north of Wolcott. The fire has also been called the “4 Eagle Fire” by Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center or RMACC.
The fire had burned 100 acres by 3:45 p.m. Friday and was zero percent contained.
Smoke may be seen from the Beard Creek/Singletree area. One helicopter is on scene and two single-engine air tankers along with a large air tanker are assisting ground crews.
Several Large Air Tankers on scene of the #AlkaliCreekFire pic.twitter.com/1wvFFHATl7
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2020
CO 131 is closed both northbound and southbound between US 6 and Colorado River Road due to wildfire activity. There is no estimated time to reopen.
The Horse Mountain subdivision has been placed on pre-evacuation status. Gusty winds are creating erratic fire behavior.
#BREAKING HWY 131 is CLOSED between Hwy 6 and MP 14 (State Bridge) due to a new #cowildfire near the 4-Eagle Ranch. pic.twitter.com/IrgwLLt2YM
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) September 25, 2020
A photo of the fire shared by Colorado State Patrol showed heavy smoke coming from a ridge.
High temperatures on Friday and Saturday will contribute to high fire danger across most mountain areas in Colorado. A Red Flag Warning has been posted through 8 p.m. Friday because of the combination of record heat, gusty winds, low relative humidity and very dry soil.