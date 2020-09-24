Record Heat PossibleWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

40 minutes ago

Colorado Cycling Community Celebrating Bike To Wherever WeekIn lieu of Colorado Bike to Work Day, Way to Go is offering Bike to Wherever Week to encourage Coloradans to give two-wheel commuting a try.

1 hour ago

Groups Threaten Lawsuit Over Gunnison Sage Grouse's Fate In ColoradoTwo wildlife conservation groups are say they intend to file a lawsuit contending that several federal agencies are relying on an outdated plan to save a rare bird found only in Colorado and Utah.

1 hour ago

A Search Lead By The Brother Of A Missing Mother From Chaffee County Is UnderwayThe brother of a missing Chaffee County woman started his own search on Thursday with about 100 volunteers. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville to go for a bike ride.

1 hour ago

Boulder County Health Bans Gatherings For 18-22 Year Olds To Slow Spread Of COVIDNew positive cases of COVID-19 are still steadily rising in Boulder County, and have been for three weeks. On Thursday, Boulder County Public Health issued a new Public Health Order ordering all people between 18 and 22 to stop all gatherings.

1 hour ago

WATCH: Mountain Lion Swims Across Reservoir In ColoradoA mountain lion was spotted swimming across a reservoir in southwestern Colorado last weekend. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago