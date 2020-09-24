DENVER (CBS4) – A man holding a gun was arrested near protesters in Denver Wednesday night. CBS4’s team was just feet away, and had the camera rolling, when they saw the man running with a gun drawn. It happened at 16th and Washington.
“We turned that corner, we saw a man with a gun,” CBS4’s Andrea Flores reported.
CBS4 photojournalist Mark Neitro captured video of the man as he ran by with the gun drawn.
Man with gun arrested at 16th & Washington during #DenverProtests tonight. @AndreaFloresTV & I were there just north of @DenverPolice District 6. More on @CBSDenver & #CBSNDenver. #CBS4Mornings #DenverProtest pic.twitter.com/QX4fAw0l0x
— Mark Neitro (@CBS4Mark) September 24, 2020
There were multiple police officers posted at the corner, near the District 6 police station, who immediately surrounded the armed man. He quickly dropped his weapon, put his hands up, then got on the ground, face down. One officer kicked the gun away as two others handcuffed him.
Streets were shut down in the area as crowds protested the decision to not file charges against police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in March. A former officer was indicted for endangering others by shooting into a neighboring apartment, the other two other officers were not charged.
There were reports of protesters in Denver throwing objects but it’s not clear who they were targeting. Police deployed pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the crowds.
Details about the armed man who was arrested have not yet been released by Denver police.
