CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The brother of a missing Chaffee County woman started his own search on Thursday — with more than 100 volunteers. Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville to go for a bike ride.

Morphew’s brother, Andrew Moorman, flew in from Indiana on Wednesday to organize a five-day search of the mountainous area where she was last seen. Volunteers met at the Poncha Springs Visitor’s Center at 8 a.m. Thursday and split into groups.

Moorman’s group started by scouring the area around the Morphew property. It’s an area investigators have searched more than once, but Moorman is holding out hope that they will find a clue.

At this point, Moorman says he doesn’t expect to find his sister alive.

“I had hoped to find her alive. At some point you have to realize, when somebody is missing for so long, the chances of that diminish dramatically,” Moorman said. “There’s always a chance, but I think it’s very slim at this point.”

Moorman said his sister’s cell phone stopped working the day she disappeared. “I think her cell phone was destroyed after that. And I really suspect foul play, if you want the truth of the matter,” Moorman said.

“We’re not gonna quit looking until we find my little sister,” Moorman said in an interview with Chris McDonough and Mike King of Profiling Evil. “If I have to put on the largest manhunt ever known to man, I’ll do it.”

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said his office can’t lead the new search effort, due to liability issues, but said Chaffee County and Colorado Bureau of Investigation case agents would be on hand.

"Our [search and rescue] units will be on hand to assist with Moorman search team accountability and other search team coordination issues," Spezze stated. "Our crime scene team will be available to document and collect any evidence if found."

In July local, state, and federal investigators searched the Morphew property west of Salida again. At that time, investigators said they hadn’t ruled anyone out as a suspect.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Sheriff Spezze said in July. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

In May, the sheriff’s office, the FBI and CBI conducted a three-day search at a residential construction site east of Salida. The property owner told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that Suzanne’s husband, Barry, laid the dirt at the riverfront property.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they did not make any connection to Suzanne’s case.

Family members say Suzanne’s husband, Barry Morphew was out of town in Denver, when she disappeared. On May 17, he released a video pleading for his wife’s safe return.

“Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back,” said Barry Morphew. “We love you. We miss you. The girls need you. No questions asked. However much they want, I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you. I want you back so bad.”

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530.

The investigation is still ongoing. It is still considered a missing person case.