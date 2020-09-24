CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Suncor plant in Commerce City conducted live fire training on Thursday until 4 p.m. During the training there is a chance that flames and smoke could be seen coming from the refinery.

Adams County confirms that if there’s an actual emergency, training will stop and proper alarms will go off.

