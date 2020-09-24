Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Suncor plant in Commerce City conducted live fire training on Thursday until 4 p.m. During the training there is a chance that flames and smoke could be seen coming from the refinery.
Adams County confirms that if there’s an actual emergency, training will stop and proper alarms will go off.
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Suncor plant in Commerce City conducted live fire training on Thursday until 4 p.m. During the training there is a chance that flames and smoke could be seen coming from the refinery.
Adams County confirms that if there’s an actual emergency, training will stop and proper alarms will go off.