BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – With the number of COVID-19 cases still growing on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus, even stricter measures are being put in place to prevent further spread of the virus. All 18-22 years old are banned from gatherings of any size, indoors or out, until further notice. The order was issued by the Boulder County Health Department and went into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

On the campus students are learning a new lesson: If you party you are going to pay a price.

One student Gary Winthrop said, “It’s a personal choice, it’s a dumb one, but people put themselves where they want to be they could end up being sent home.”

Many students were caught on camera disobeying social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements.

Miles Levin took the pictures in August.

Now Levin is upset to learn more restrictions are being implemented so late.

“I am frustrated and disappointed that these officials could not see the writing on the wall,” Levin said.

On Monday, university officials announced in-person learning would be suspended for at least two weeks — and now, students are being told no gatherings are allowed, except for essential purposes.

Additionally, 36 properties have been placed on two-week quarantines after people were found violating the rules to keep spreading the virus.

Students have heard from the university chancellor, Phil DiStefano, that they will not be sent home, but will be subject to more regulations.

“With this firm restriction on gatherings, for all 18-22 year olds in Boulder, we felt we are focusing on the virtual events that we can create for students, and any other support they may need while they are experiencing college life in such an altered way,” DiStefano said in an online news conference on Thursday.

