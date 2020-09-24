COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – The U.S. Air Force Academy has installed a new superintendent who will be the first Black officer to lead the military institution. The Gazette reports Lt. Gen. Richard Clark also became the first former commandant of cadets to return to the top position at the academy near Colorado Springs.
Privileged to be a part of the @AF_Academy change of command today celebrating Lt Gen Jay Silveria's service and welcoming Lt Gen Richard Clark as #Supt21! pic.twitter.com/MQWFnwg2GF
— Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett (@SecAFOfficial) September 23, 2020
Clark accepted the post Wednesday during a ceremony inside Falcon Stadium. Lt. Gen. Jay B. Silveria, the former superintendent, is retiring from the Air Force.
Clark becomes the first Black superintendent in the school’s 66-year history following a position at the Pentagon, where he oversaw the Air Force’s nuclear weapons program.
Clark led military training as the academy’s cadet commandant from 2010 to 2012.
“Doing all I can to enhance (the cadets’) development and make their dreams come true is my sole purpose during my time at the Academy,” Clark said in a prepared statement.
