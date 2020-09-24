“I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life. Was I surprised at the verdict. Absolutely not but damnit I was & still am hurt and heavy hearted! I send my love to Breonna mother, family and friends! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry!!”

James, who has been leading the way in setting an agenda of racial justice among the sport’s most influential players, is among the many in the sports world to show their support for Taylor’s family.

For months, athletes across leagues, including the NBA, WNBA, MLB and NFL, have taken unprecedented action in showcasing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. From refusing to play their regularly scheduled games to wearing attire with messaging demanding justice for Taylor, players have been vocal in their calls for social justice.

Los Angeles Lakers players Danny Green spoke out in a news conference with reporters Wednesday. He called the decision a “disappointment,” but said the team would keep fighting.

“I think we’re being heard, but obviously the goals that we’re trying to achieve we’re very far away from after seeing today’s verdict. Like I said, it’s a disappointment,” he said.

“We feel like we’ve taken a step back, that we haven’t made the progress we were seeking. Our voices aren’t being heard loud enough. But we’re not going to stop. We’re going to continue. We’re going to continue fighting, we’re going to continue to push, we’re going to continue to use our voices.”

He said he will continue to fight to “try to make things better, not just for us but for our future children, future grandkids. We want it to be a better place here for them to live.”

WNBA player Kayla McBride, a guard on the Las Vegas Aces, said the news is “a tough pill to swallow, because it’s a large part of why we’re here.”

The league dedicated its 2020 season to Taylor and the Say Her Name movement, which raises awareness for Black female victims of police violence.

All season, in Bradenton, Florida, WNBA players have worn warmup shirts with the words “Black Lives Matter” displayed on the front and “Say Her Name” on the back, along with Taylor’s name on their jerseys.

“Obviously, this is one step,” McBride said. “It’s a small step. It’s not enough by any means for Breonna Taylor and her family. It’s tough when you’re fighting for something bigger than yourself, maybe not get the result you want. You’ve just got to keep on fighting. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins echoed others in calling the decision “disappointing.”

“It’s really disappointing because justice should be served for her death, Breonna Taylor, and this movement in general, this Black Lives Matter, and understanding the neglect of not only Black people, but colored people in general,” he said.

“We have to do better as a country and as people.”

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe shared her thoughts on Twitter.

“My heart is with the family of Breonna Taylor right now. My god,” Rapinoe wrote on Twitter. “This is devastating and unfortunately not surprising. Black and brown folx in this country deserve so much more.”

