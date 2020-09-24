Comments
MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A mountain lion was spotted swimming across a reservoir in southwestern Colorado last weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of the big cat doing the dog paddle in McPhee Reservoir.
“What a rare sight to see!” CPW wrote on Facebook. “A local resident was enjoying the weekend boating on McPhee Reservoir when he saw a mountain lion swimming across the lake.”
You can see the mountain lion make it to shore and head up the rocky bank.
“Who said cats don’t like water?” CPW officials wrote.
CPW said the video was captured by Tommy Branson of Durango.
McPhee Reservoir is the second largest lake in Colorado and is located in the San Juan National Forest.