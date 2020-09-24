LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A local motorcycle club threw a party on Thursday for a memory care facility in Littleton. The bikers revved up their motorcycles for residents at Anthem Memory Care.
The residents sported temporary tattoos while rocking out to live music. The socially-distanced party gave the group a chance to show off their wild side.
“Our residents have an adventurous spirit and they are energized by new experiences,” said Shayla Davis, community relations director for Highline Place. “We think the bikers will be impressed by their ability to party.”
Anthem Memory Care provides assistance to people with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The company is based in Oregon and with memory care communities in Illinois, Kansas, California and Colorado. For more information, visit AnthemMemoryCare.com.