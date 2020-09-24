DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning another full closure of Interstate 70 for the Central 70 Project. The interstate will be closed overnight in both directions starting next week so crews can set bridge beams.
The closure will be both eastbound and westbound I-70 at Colorado Boulevard started at 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 through 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2. If work is not completed in one night, a second closure will be required from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 to 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
The northbound Colorado Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-70 will also be closed both nights but all other ramps will remain open.
Additional Information from CDOT:
TRAFFIC IMPACTS:
• Eastbound and westbound I-70 full closure at Colorado Boulevard – 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, to 5 a.m., Friday Oct. 2, and potentially 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, to 5 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3
• Westbound I-70: Motorists will head west on I-270, then go west on I-76, continue south onto I-25 and exit onto westbound I-70.
• Eastbound I-70: Motorists will head north on I-25, then go east on I-76, continue east on I-270 and exit onto eastbound I-70.
• Full closure of the northbound Colorado Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-70 – 10 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 1, to 5 a.m., Friday Oct. 2, and potentially 10 p.m., Friday, Oct. 2, to 5 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 3
• Motorists should use 46th North Avenue as an alternate route to access the westbound I-70 on-ramp at Steele/Vasquez.