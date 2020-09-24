DENVER (AP) – Two wildlife conservation groups are say they intend to file a lawsuit contending that several federal agencies are relying on an outdated plan to save the cc, a rare bird found only in Colorado and Utah. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Western Watersheds Project made the announcement on Wednesday.
They argue that conservation measures adopted in 2013 to protect the Gunnison sage grouse have failed to protect the bird and its sagebrush habitat. The grouse is on the Endangered Species List.
The groups say the grouse’s population has dropped by 40% since 2013 and reached historic lows.
