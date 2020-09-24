Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jury selection is underway in the trial for the suspect in the murder of Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the start of the trial for Dreion Dearing earlier this year.
Gumm died Jan. 24, 2018 while responding to an assault near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.
Dearing has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.
Dearing has pleaded not guilty. The court hopes to have a jury seated by next week.