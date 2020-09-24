Another 90 degree day in Denver! We officially hit 91 degrees in Denver on Thursday, making this the 75th day this year in the 90s. We already broke the all time record number of 90 degree days earlier in September. The old record was 73 days from 2012. We could tack on two more days through Saturday. We also broke a daily record high of 89 degrees from 1999 with our high of 91 today. We could also break or tie two more records through Saturday.
Along with the heat, we also have high fire danger. Red Flag Warnings cover all of northwestern Colorado and central mountains. We will have gusty wind, low humidity, and very dry conditions.
We stay hot through Saturday before a welcomed cold front moves in on Saturday night and into Sunday. This will knock our temperatures about 15 degrees to the mid 70s. We will stay very dry, but at least our temperatures will head back down closer to normal.