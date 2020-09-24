DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver continue to investigate Wednesday night’s protests in downtown Denver. The protests broke out in response to the decision not to file charges against Louisville, Kentucky officers for the death of Breonna Taylor.
During the protest near the state Capitol, a car drove through a group of people. Police said the incident was captured on a HALO camera.
RELATED: CBS4 Crew Witnesses Armed Man Arrested During Denver Protests
“It appears they inadvertently turned into the area where protesters were, and then pulled over, so they wouldn’t run over anyone, got surrounded. And it appears they were frightened and took the opportunity to escape when they could,” said Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas.
The incident is still under investigation. Later that night, the CBS4 crew was there when a man was seen with a gun in his hand on Colfax avenue. He dropped it as officers approached.
Police confirm two men were cited during the protests for having guns with magazine capacities above the legal limit.