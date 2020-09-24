DENVER (CBS4) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is searching for a man accused of robbing five banks in the Denver area since Aug. 21. Investigators are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the so-called “Branded Bandit.”
The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s to 30’s, approximately 5’07” to 5’09” in height, with a medium build.
The suspect is accused of the following bank robberies:
- Sept. 22 at 2:16 pm US Bank 1927 S. Wadsworth, Lakewood
- Sept. 21 at 10:25 am Chase Bank 10404 Colorado Blvd, Thornton
- Sept. 14 at 10:34 am KeyBank 3505 E 104th Ave, Thornton
- Aug. 24 at 2:29 pm US Bank 101 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood
- Aug. 21 at 12:19 pm Chase Bank 3435 S University Blvd, Englewood
RELATED: Second Bank In Englewood Robbed, FBI Looking For Suspect
In the Sept. 22 robbery, investigators said the suspect was wearing a light blue button up shirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and a black face mask. Officials said the suspect presented a note and fled the bank on foot.
In the Sept. 14 robbery, the suspect wore a a black Chicago Bulls hoodie, blue jeans, a green baseball hat, and a full white face mask.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.