COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Rapids and their fans will head back to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Oct. 7. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a 6% capacity at the stadium.
The plan announced last week includes hosting fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park during phase 2 of the Major League Soccer schedule. Season ticket holders will get first pick of tickets and then any remaining tickets will be made available to the public on Oct. 2.
Ticketed fans will be limited to 1,165 people or about 6% of the stadium capacity. Fans will be split up into groups of no more than 175 people and they must use the designated entrances and exits, restrooms and concessions assigned to their group.
Masks will also be required by everyone in attendance along with 6-feet social distancing guidelines.