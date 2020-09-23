FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The magazine NoCo Style wants to find the best place to hike in northern Colorado and has narrowed it down to five finalists where you’re sure to get some great exercise and quench that thirst for the great outdoors. You can vote on its list, which includes numerous other businesses, through the end of this month.

Arthur’s Rock

Fort Collins, CO 80526

You’ll find Arthur’s Rock Trail in Lory State Park. It’s a relatively short hike at 3.4 miles round trip, although there is quite a bit of elevation gain and you are rewarded with spectacular views. Lory State Park borders Horsetooth Reservoir and offers a wide variety of outdoor activities.

https://cpw.state.co.us/arthurs-rock

Bobcat Ridge Natural Area

10184 Co Rd 32C

Loveland, CO 80538

This natural area is a place to explore a grassy valley, foothills, red rock cliffs and more. The trails at Bobcat Ridge include the 4 mile Valley Loop, the Ginny Trail which stretches 5.4 miles and the Powerline Road which is 1.5 miles long but does have a steep climb with loose gravel. Do note, this is one of the few Fort Collins natural areas were dogs are not allowed.

Devil’s Backbone Trail

Loveland, CO 80538

Devil’s Backbone Open Space has 12 miles of trail through its almost 2,200 acres. You’ll get to experience the tower rock formations, one of the most visible geologic landmarks in Larimer County.

Horsetooth Mountain Open Space

6550 W County Rd 38 E

Fort Collins, CO 80526, USA

Three open spaces combine to create the entire Horsetooth Mountain Open Space where you’ll find 29 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails which connect to the Blue Sky Trail and Lory State Park trails. You’ll also find Horsetooth Falls in the spring and amazing views of the Front Range. Be prepared for some pretty aggressive hiking in the western part of the open space. (Oh, and watch out for mountain lions!)

Rocky Mountain National Park

You need a timed reservation to get into Rocky Mountain National Park because of the coronavirus pandemic but once you get inside you’ll find more than 200 trails to explore ranging from easy to hard, all certain to leave you stunned by the views.