DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Revenue says they saw a 117% jump in sports bets in August compared to July. It’s been four months since sports betting was legalized in Colorado.
It’s the the third straight month the state saw increases in sports betting.
“The total handle for both retail and online sports betting wagers in Colorado in August totaled $128,646,209.09. The total taxes collected from the Net Sports Betting Proceeds were $189,461.84,” state officials noted in a news release on Wednesday.
RELATED: Sports Betting In Colorado Hopes For Big Restart Amid Coronavirus
The top three sports in which bets were placed were basketball, baseball and ice hockey.
In July, $59,183,619.73 was waged in Colorado; June saw $38,136,949.16 was waged; Coloradans wages $25,621,761.63 in May.