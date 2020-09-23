Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The largest fire in Colorado state history is now 100% contained. The Pine Gulch Fire was spared by lightning on July 31 about 18 miles north of Grand Junction.
It’s burned nearly 140,000 acres. According to preliminary estimates, officials expected to have it contained by Sept. 15.
Considering the three other active wildfires burning in Colorado, firefighters have devoted countless hours to battling this fire.
Crews are now working on suppression efforts.
“A Burned Area Emergency Team will continue to develop plans for emergency stabilization and rehabilitation to the burned area,” said Bureau of Land Management officials.
Very cool that they the firefighters put it out!! Great Job!!