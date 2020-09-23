CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Find Loki

DENVER (CBS4) – A puppy stolen at gunpoint in Denver has been found safe. CBS4’s Andrea Flores learned of the happy update Wednesday evening.

One of Loki’s owners spoke with Flores and recalled the moment two teenagers took the dog and got into a car. The owner says the teenagers showed him a gun and said “Just don’t.”

Details about where Loki was found are not clear.

Danielle Chavira

Comments

Leave a Reply