Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A puppy stolen at gunpoint in Denver has been found safe. CBS4’s Andrea Flores learned of the happy update Wednesday evening.
Great news! The owner tells me Loki is back home! Working to get more details, but the puppy is back home, and the owners are very happy! #FindLoki https://t.co/0g8MyzpOYA
— Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) September 23, 2020
One of Loki’s owners spoke with Flores and recalled the moment two teenagers took the dog and got into a car. The owner says the teenagers showed him a gun and said “Just don’t.”
Details about where Loki was found are not clear.