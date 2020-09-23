Comments
MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers should expect to see full closures on Interstate 25 heading south through the South Gap Project. The closures start Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. and last through 7 a.m. on Sept. 24.
The closure will repeat on Thursday night.
Construction crews will be working on potholes.
“Drivers should expect to use the southbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road to detour around paving work. Traffic will funnel into one lane before detour via the ramps,” CDOT said. “Access to I-25 from County Line will be open, but delays should be expected.”