Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators in Jefferson County say that a home exploded before a body was found inside. The explosion happened early Monday morning but investigators aren’t sure what triggered the blast.
When Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District crews got to the home just after 1 a.m. Monday, they found the burning house on Stags Leap Trail off Highway 285 engulfed in flames. The home was burning so hot that investigators could not get into the home until Monday night. That’s when the remains were found.
The identity of the remains found inside has not been released.