GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Golden are searching for at least three suspects wanted in a convenience store robbery. There may be a fourth suspect involved.

About 2:26 a.m. Sept. 15, police responded to an alarm at the Circle K at 17691 W. Colfax Ave.

Three suspects with handguns entered the store about 6 minutes earlier, all wearing masks. One suspect went behind the counter and held a gun to the employee’s neck while the other two stood at the counter with their guns pointed at the employee.

They collected the money from the register and then shoved the employee in a back room where they took that employee’s personal belongings.

The suspects also took a box of Twix bars, two cartons of cigars, and $72.51 in cash and change. Then they ran out of the store.

Police say the suspects were seen in surveillance video being dropped off at the Circle K by a possible fourth suspect in a dark-colored 4-door sedan.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: Black male, 6 ft. tall, wearing a black beanie, white and black masks, a black Adidas jacket, blue jeans, white shoes and a black glove on his left hand, and armed with a black snub nose revolver.

Suspect #2: Black male, wearing a black hoodie, gray face covering, gray pants, gray shoes, black gloves, and armed with a handgun.

Suspect #3: Black male, wearing a gray beanie, blue hoodie, white face mask, black pants and black shoes, and armed with black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.