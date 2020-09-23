Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The National Park Service is helping fall color seekers to find the best places at the best time. The Fall Foliage Prediction Map keeps track of where the best places are in Colorado and nationwide.
The national map has a sliding date scale that shows the color grid from “patchy” to “peak” and even “past peak” depending where you are.
In Colorado, the mountains north of I-70 and especially north of Highway 40 have already reached their peak. Farther south, the peak is right around the corner and the best weekend for viewing the fall colors north of Highway 50 will be this weekend (September 26-27). Colors will be still be plentiful in most mountain areas the weekend of October 3-4 but the color will be less brilliant.