Part Of I-25 In Monument To Close For Pothole WorkDrivers should expect to see full closures on Interstate 25 heading south through the South Gap Project.

20 minutes ago

Colorado Doesn't Make The Top 20 In List Of Country's 'Happiest States'Colorado is not home to the happiest of Americans. At least that's according to a new study from WalletHub. The Centennial State wound up with a relatively "fair to middlin'" ranking of 23. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

6 Colorado Counties Ranked In Top 10 For Healthiest In USAColorado residents who live in two different parts of the Denver metro area and several different mountain communities have something to feel good about -- they live in what U.S. News & World Report says are some of the healthiest places in the country. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Hazy And Smoky Today, Possible Record Heat TomorrowWatch Meteorlogist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Governor Polis Announced A Behavioral Health Blue Print To Improve Current Mental Health Systems In Our StateGovernor Polis held a press conference today to announce a behavioral health blue print.

3 hours ago

St. Vrain Valley Schools Will Begin A Hybrid Model Of Learning For StudentsThey will begin alternating days for in person learning for students October 5th.

3 hours ago