DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver family continues to struggle several weeks after a suspected drunk driver plowed into their home. The truck actually went airborne after speeding in the 500 block of West Dakota.
The truck smashed into Louie and Margo Leyba’s bedroom while they were sleeping. Both were pinned under the wreckage.
Since then, they’ve faced an estimated $92,000 in repairs to their home and countless medical and hospital bills.
VIDEO: Woman Hospitalized After Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Home
Margo remains in the hospital after several surgeries. They are clinging to their faith in this time of trauma.
“One man who decided to be reckless, get behind the wheel when he was drunk. He has attempted to tear apart our family. He attempted to take our two parents,” said Antonio Leyba.
“I’m feeling a lot of stress. I’ve gone through a lot. And just thinking about my wife… I can’t say anymore,” said Louie.