DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Public School District extended the amount of time families have to enroll their middle and high school students into in-person or virtual learning programs. The new deadline for those families is Sept. 28.
If families don’t make a selection by the deadline, the student will be enrolled in the virtual program.
“DPS asks that families with students at charter schools please check with their individual school for deadlines, as these dates may vary,” the district stated Wednesday night.
LINK: DPS Parent Portal