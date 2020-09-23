Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Colorado Springs arrested a kidnapping suspect after she allegedly drove her victim to the hospital. Police said that the suspect, Darlene Isberg, walked into the emergency department at Penrose Hospital at gunpoint with her victim.
Isberg is accused of kidnapping the man from his apartment and forcing him to get into a car on Sunday.
Police say the victim was able to get the gun from her and forced her to drive him to the hospital to treat some injuries to his face.
Isberg was arrested on kidnapping and assault charges.