LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Infrared video over the Cameron Peak Fire shows just how much fire retardant firefighters have dropped on the wildfire burning in western Larimer County. The Cameron Peak Fire began Aug. 13. What caused it remains under investigation.
The dark area of the infrared video shows the major attack zone as planes continued to drop more of the fire suppressant.
The Cameron Peak Fire did grow by more than 100 acres on Tuesday but containment was also up from 15% to 17%.
A Poudre Fire Authority Battalion Chief said pandemic logistics may have helped crews attack the fire because camps have had to be spread further apart, “I think one of the benefits is, especially as the fire grew to the size we’re seeing now you end up with your resources much more proximate to their working areas.”
More than 800 firefighters are working to put out the Cameron Peak Fire. Some crews continue to work overnight shifts to protect homes and monitor CSU’s Mountain Campus.